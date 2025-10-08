Megan Moroney and Ed Sheeran Surprise Fans in Brooklyn Pop-Up Show

Megan Moroney and Ed Sheeran teamed up for an impromptu pop-up show, proving once again that the best nights are the ones you didn’t plan. The two ditched the fanfare, went acoustic, and promised to sing only deep cuts until they ran out, then hits to close the show.

Megan Moroney Thanked Ed Sheeran for Putting on the Pop-Up

Sheeran is no stranger to impromptu performances (remember when policemen unplugged his microphone in India during a street performance?). Last Monday night, he and Moroney surprised fans with a pop-up show at Brooklyn’s KidSuper. Days before, Sheeran performed solo in the streets of New York.

His show with Moroney was a singer-songwriter round, where they took turns performing their songs. In an Instagram post, the “Shape of You” singer revealed the one rule they had to follow: deep cuts only. But since the two really got into it, they ran out of deep cuts and ended up performing their popular hits.

Sheeran captioned the video clip with, “Played a secret show with @megmoroney tonight at @kidsuper in Brooklyn. The rule was deep cuts, song for song, until the end, where we played some of our hits. I loved it so much, thank you, Megan, for your time and being up for the idea. I’m such a fan, you rock x”

Moroney commented, “Loved every minute of tonight!!! Thank you for putting this together,” with a red heart emoji.

Ed and Megan’s Deep Cuts

The two stuck to their rule at the beginning with Moroney performing “Hair Salon” from her EP, Pistol Made of Roses, while Sheeran sang “Don’t” from his X album. The Georgia native also performed her more popular songs, including “Am I Okay?,” “Six Months Later,” and “No Caller ID.”

Fans have been speculating for so long now that Sheeran is going country, and this recent performance with Moroney seems to give the speculations more merit. The GRAMMY Award-winner has been vocal in the past about wanting to do a country album. Earlier this year, during a podcast interview, he said: “I think there’s (a chance I do a country album). I guess so. From living in Nashville, you can’t just dip your toe in. If I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it, and that’s it."

He added, “I’ve made country songs in the past; they’ve just never come out. I have to do it properly, and once you transition to country, you can’t transition back. Once you’re there, you’re there."