Jelly Roll Scores Another Country Airplay No. 1 as Jackson Dean Cracks the Top 10

Jelly Roll continues his remarkable run on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, earning yet another No. 1 single with “Heart of Stone.” The song climbed to the top spot on the chart dated October 11, maintaining the artist's flawless record. Every one of his singles has reached No. 1. The achievement follows the success of his earlier single “Liar,” which dominated the chart for six weeks beginning in February, marking Jelly Roll's longest-running radio hit to date.

“Heart of Stone” serves as the third single from his chart-topping album, Beautifully Broken, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Top Country Albums and Billboard 200 charts last October. The track was co-written by Jelly Roll alongside Zach Crowell, Shy Carter, and Blake Pendergrass, highlighting the artist's consistent collaborative success in the country and rock scenes.

A notable part of Jelly Roll's journey is his crossover appeal, which is highlighted by the number of No. 1 rankings on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart — most notably with songs "Liar," "Son of a Sinner," and "Need a Favor." The successes he is achieving across genres show who he is and his fans are.

Meanwhile, Jackson Dean has secured another milestone on the Country Airplay chart. His single “Heavens to Betsy” rose to No. 10 following a 7% increase in radio impressions, marking his second major chart breakthrough. Dean's last single, "Don't Come Lookin'," which he wrote himself, hit No. 3 in December 2022 and has been a constant presence on the radio, establishing him as one of the most exhilarating fresh voices in contemporary country.