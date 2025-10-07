Backstage Country
Tim McGraw Set For Las Vegas Residency During National Finals Rodeo Week

Jennifer Eggleston
Tim McGraw performs prior to the MLB Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 02, 2025 in Bristol, Tennessee.
Jamie Squire via Getty Images

Tim McGraw is ready to share his number-one songs and timeless energy to Las Vegas this December with a four-night limited engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The shows, scheduled for Dec. 4, 6, 12, and 13, will take place during the National Finals Rodeo, offering fans an intimate concert experience with a venue capacity of just 4,300 seats. Tickets went on sale Oct. 4 through Ticketmaster, allowing fans to secure their spot for these special performances.

These only-in-Las Vegas shows will “offer fans a rare chance to experience McGraw perform in an intimate setting,” the release stated.

McGraw's upcoming Las Vegas dates follow a busy year celebrating his connection to country and rodeo culture. He has recently supported the Music City Rodeo in Nashville by performing his song “King Rodeo” and assisting in bringing the first-ever rodeo event to the city. His close connection to rodeo tradition continues to influence his music and performance as it relates to his genuine connections to the Western way of life.

The residency in Vegas will spotlight McGraw's expansive 30-year-long career with a combination of both chart-topping hits and fan favorites. McGraw has 25 number-one singles on the country charts, three Grammy Awards, and numerous CMA and ACA accolades, making him one of the most decorated performers in country music.

With this announcement, McGraw follows up on his milestone performance at the legendary "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, where he drew over 35,000 fans for the debut concert at that historic site. McGraw's new songs "People Like Us" and "One Bad Habit," the latter of which reached No. 1 on the country charts, show that he is still a successful and relevant artist.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
