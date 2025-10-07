Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Dolly Parton’s Sister Asks for Prayers Amid Ongoing Health Challenges

Recently, country music legend Dolly Parton put her Las Vegas shows on hold while battling health challenges. Her sister Freida has now reached out on social media asking fans and…

Erin Cline
Dolly Parton attends the Dolly! All Access Pop-Up Store Preview & Press Conference at The Star in Frisco on May 09, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Sam Hodde / Stringer via Getty Images

Recently, country music legend Dolly Parton put her Las Vegas shows on hold while battling health challenges. Her sister Freida has now reached out on social media asking fans and followers to keep Dolly in their prayers.

"She hasn't been feeling her best," wrote Freida on Facebook. "She's strong, she's loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she's going to be just fine."

On September 28, the 79-year-old country star announced on Instagram:

"I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I've been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

Additionally, kidney stones and a related infection kept her from attending a new attraction opening at Dollywood last month.

This comes after her husband Carl Dean passed away in March 2025 at age 82. They were married for 60 years before his death.

Despite her recent struggles, Parton has been keeping busy with different projects. Her new book Star of the Show: My Life on Stage comes out November 11, 2025, and a musical about her life is set to hit Broadway next year.

Addressing concerned fans, she stated: "Don't worry about me quitting the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet. But I believe he is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you."

Dolly Parton
Erin ClineWriter
Related Stories
Harper Grace performs at the Jack Daniel's Carols by the Barrels holiday event, at Bridgestone Arena Plaza on December 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicHarper Grace Drops New Single ‘Take It To The Grave’Jennifer Eggleston
Class of 2023's Carter Faith performs onstage for CMT Next Women of Country: 10-Year Anniversary &amp; Class of 2023 Reveal at City Winery Nashville on January 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicCarter Faith Unveils Cinematic Debut Album Cherry Valley, Expands into Acting with Netflix’s HeartlandJennifer Eggleston
Keith Urban performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicKeith Urban’s Song List Not Tied to Divorce, Inside Source RevealsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect