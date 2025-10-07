Dolly Parton’s Sister Asks for Prayers Amid Ongoing Health Challenges

Recently, country music legend Dolly Parton put her Las Vegas shows on hold while battling health challenges. Her sister Freida has now reached out on social media asking fans and followers to keep Dolly in their prayers.

"She hasn't been feeling her best," wrote Freida on Facebook. "She's strong, she's loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she's going to be just fine."

On September 28, the 79-year-old country star announced on Instagram:

"I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I've been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

Additionally, kidney stones and a related infection kept her from attending a new attraction opening at Dollywood last month.

This comes after her husband Carl Dean passed away in March 2025 at age 82. They were married for 60 years before his death.

Despite her recent struggles, Parton has been keeping busy with different projects. Her new book Star of the Show: My Life on Stage comes out November 11, 2025, and a musical about her life is set to hit Broadway next year.