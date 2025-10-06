Rascal Flatts Reunite for 25th Anniversary ‘Life Is A Highway Tour’ and New Album

Rascal Flatts celebrates their 25th Anniversary with the Life is a Highway Tour, launching the tour as a major comeback into the live and recorded music landscape. The band reestablished itself in 2025, entering a new chapter for the trio, who first united in the late 1990s as one of the most commercially successful country music acts. Their absence only served to deepen their commitment to their craft and an excitement to share new music and memories with their fans.

The idea for the reunion began with a friendly exchange between bandmates Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox. “Gary and I started textin' and just kinda checkin' in with each other, and we had a couple laughs about some memories and reminisced about how we missed playing shows in front of our fans. And that's kind of what got the discussion started a little bit,” Jay recalled. “…my wife picked up the phone and called him and said, ‘Gary, you've got to get Jay out of the house. He's driving me berserk,'” Jay noted.

That lighthearted moment reignited their creative spark, eventually leading to their first studio session together since 2020. In June 2025, the group launched Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets, their first studio album in eight years. The album includes collaborations with artists such as Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and the Jonas Brothers, who joined the band on a new version of “I Dare You.”

After the album was released, Rascal Flatts set out on their Life Is A Highway Tour that sold out in multiple dates across the U.S.. Due to overwhelming demand, the band extended the tour into 2026. The second leg begins Jan. 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and concludes Feb. 28 in Buffalo, New York, with special guests Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane joining along the way.