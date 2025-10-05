This Day in Country History: October 5

Oct. 5 was a busy day in country music history, with married superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill receiving stars on the Walk of Fame. There was also an exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and two marriages. Keep reading to learn more about today in country music throughout the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These were some of the significant moments from Oct. 5:

"On a Bus to St. Cloud" songwriter Gretchen Peters was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame at Music City Center. Songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Natalie Hemby, known for writing songs for artists such as Lee Ann Womack and Kacey Musgraves, also performed that evening. 2017: Little Big Town performed at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London. U.K. fans welcomed the band, who started the show with an a cappella version of "Night On Our Side" before kicking into country rock mode.

Cultural Milestones

Several country stars accepted honors on Oct. 5:

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill received stars on Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame. The couple have been married since 1996 and have sold millions of records, toured to sold-out shows, and even appeared on a television show together. 2018: A new exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Emmylou Harris: Songbird's Flight, opened on Oct. 5. This exhibit will showcase select memorabilia from Harris's nearly 50 years of singing and performing. Emmylou Harris has 13 GRAMMY Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy. She is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fun surprise performances on Oct. 5 included:

During a performance during her Reputation Tour, Taylor Swift welcomed surprise guest Maren Morris on stage. Morris is a native of Arlington, Texas, where the concert was held. While on stage with Swift, the two sang a duet of Morris's song, "The Middle." 2021: Keith Urban made a surprise appearance at a BRELAND concert at the High Watt Club in Nashville. Keith and BRELAND sang a song they co-wrote, "Out The Cage." BRELAND thrilled fans with many of his hit songs, such as "My Truck" and "Cross Country."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Several stars were married on Oct. 5:

Former American Idol contestants Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner were married. Barrett rose to country music fame with her debut album, "Goldmine," which showcased her distinctive blend of country, pop, and R&B. 2018: Hannah Mulholland of the country trio Runaway Jane got married to Ian Jay on Oct. 5. The couple had an intimate wedding under the redwood trees in Northern California with only a handful of guests and a vegan wedding dinner.