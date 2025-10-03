Megan Moroney Sells Out Red Rocks With Emotional Performance and New Music Debut

Megan Moroney, who is swiftly establishing herself as one of country music's hottest new stars, played her second headline date at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Known for her breakout hit “Tennessee Orange,” Moroney used the milestone performance to reflect on her journey from small beginnings to headlining one of the nation's most celebrated venues.

“It started out, I was driving a rental car around the country. And then we finally got the church van with a U-Haul. And then we upgraded to a bandwagon, our least favorite. It was all of us on one bus. I was sleeping, not even in a bunk; I was sleeping in the back. And now we're here, sold out at Red Rocks. I just wanna start this show by thanking y'all so much for being here and for all your support and allowing us to live out our dreams. Thank you so so much,” Moroney shared.

Her setlist highlighted both her established hits and her evolving artistry. She performed “Desperado,” a song she has long dreamed of singing at Red Rocks, paired with “I Hope You're Happy,” which nods to the Eagles' 1973 classic. The combination was praised as a powerful emotional moment and a potential mainstay in her future setlists.

Fans also heard live favorites including “Tennessee Orange,” “6 Months Later,” and “Indifferent,” along with the debut of an unreleased track titled “Beautiful Things,” dedicated to her niece. The song's premiere fueled anticipation for her upcoming third studio album.

Following her successful debut album, Am I Okay?, which earned her six CMA Award nominations and delivered her second #1 hit with the title track in June, Moroney has been teasing new music. She is expected to reveal more during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers ahead of her 28th birthday on Oct. 9.