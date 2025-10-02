Kane Brown FaceTimes Wife Katelyn to Join Him in a Performance of Their Hit Duet

Kane Brown is known for his smolder and smooth croons. On one of his recent shows, he proved that his love songs weren’t just for the studio or the stage; they melt hearts on FaceTime too. The country superstar surprised fans and his wife, Katelyn, by inviting her to join him during a live performance of their hit song, “Thank God.”

In a world where video calls often end in frozen screens and awkward silences, Kane turned digital technology into a backstage pass straight to his wife’s heart... and ours.

Kane Brown Shares Heartfelt Moment with Fans

Kane is currently performing across Europe and the U.K. While in Cologne, Germany, he FaceTimed Katelyn while on stage to ask her to join him in singing their hit duet, “Thank God.”

Country Now shared a fan-captured video of Kane telling Katelyn that he will put her “on the spot,” then asked her if she’s ready. Fans fell silent during the call to hear the couple’s full conversation. He asked her to help him get the song started. Katelyn, being caught off guard, naturally showed some hesitation towards his request. She said she didn’t think he was on stage when he called and thought Kane was at “the chocolate factory or something.”

Katelyn Obliges

With little cajoling from Kane, Katelyn agreed and proceeded to sing the first lines of their hit song and let the audience continue for her. Kane held up the phone for Katelyn to see the audience singing with a big grin on his face. After the chorus, he told her, “Good job, babe,” before hanging up the phone and continuing with the show.

Fans loved the interaction between the real-life couple and commented on the video. One wrote, “The love this man has for his wife is such a beautiful thing to see.” While another dreamt of having a love like theirs, “If my man don’t love me like this, I DONT WANT IT!”

Kane always includes the duet on his setlist, and since Katelyn can’t be in every one of his live shows, Kane found several ways to still perform the song for the fans. Aside from FaceTiming her, he also invited other female singers like Carly Pearce to sing Katelyn’s part.