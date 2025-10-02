James Taylor Set for First-Ever Grand Ole Opry Show at Centennial Celebration

Backstage Country
James Taylor will take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry for the first time on November 11 as part of the Opry's 100th anniversary celebration, which highlights the Opry's continued relevancy to country music for 100 years and also, in some ways, epitomizes Taylor's long association with the genre.

As an artist who has moved comfortably over different genres, Taylor has worked with well-established musicians, such as Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, and Chris Stapleton, who showcase his connections with Nashville music. His performance will honor the Opry's tradition of inclusivity by performing alongside Gill and Harris, while also respecting this 100-year musical tradition.

The Opry's centennial celebration extends beyond Taylor's debut, with a packed calendar of special programming. Festivities include Plaza Parties from October 3 to 5 and Opry Community Day on Oct. 6, honoring Tennessee residents. Kathy Mattea will be officially inducted as the Opry's newest member on Oct. 11, adding another landmark moment to the anniversary season.

Additional performances throughout the celebration will feature Scotty Hastings, Jamey Johnson, Craig Morgan, and Gary Sinise with the Lieutenant Dan Band, reflecting the Opry's commitment to a diverse lineup. The centennial also recognizes the Opry's history of welcoming artists beyond traditional country boundaries, from Elvis Presley to Steven Tyler and Paramore. This year alone has seen crossover debuts from Ringo Starr and Better Than Ezra, with pop artist Sabrina Carpenter scheduled to take the stage on Oct. 7, fueling debate about the expansion of the Opry's reach.

Taylor's debut carries added historical weight, as George Hamilton IV helped popularize his music within country circles during the late 1960s and 1970s, covering “Carolina in My Mind” and “Sweet Baby James.” His collaborations and influence underscore the Opry's centennial theme of honoring cross-genre connections.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
