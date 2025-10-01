Morgan Evans Signs With Virgin Music Group, Announces New Single ‘Beer Back Home’

Morgan Evans is set to launch a new chapter in his career with the release of fresh music following a two-year break. After spending time in his hometown of Newcastle to reflect and rediscover his songwriting passion, Evans is preparing to share his next project with fans around the world.

Evans has recently signed with Virgin Music Group, a global partnership that aligns with his creative vision and gives him more control as an artist. His first single under this deal, “Beer Back Home,” was recorded in Nashville and will debut across all digital streaming platforms on Oct. 10. A full-length album is expected to arrive in early 2026.

“I'm stoked to partner with Virgin Music Group on this record,” says Evans. “They've built a global team that gets Nashville, Europe, Australia, and they get me. The industry's changing fast, but their model keeps artists in control, especially creatively. I couldn't be prouder of this new music or more excited to share it with the world alongside the legends at VMG. Let's go!”

“Morgan is an artist dedicated to the continued growth of his loyal fanbase and country music around the world,” shares Jen Bontusa, SVP of Label Management for Virgin Music Group. “The Virgin Music Group global team will play an important role in helping to expand that fanbase with an incredible collection of new music. We can't wait to get started.”

Evans will debut “Beer Back Home” live with his band at the Howlin' Country Festival in Newcastle on Feb. 14, 2026, where he will also perform his 2018 chart-topping single “Kiss Somebody.” Since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2014, Evans has grown into one of country music's most recognizable international voices, earning more than 800 million streams worldwide.