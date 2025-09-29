Female Country Singers Who Opened Doors Before Loretta Lynn

Female country singers have fought a long battle to reach their position in country music. And it wasn't easy. They had to break into a traditionally male-dominated scene and stand out to make an impact.

Loretta Lynn is often recognized as one of the earliest pioneers of female country music, but many women came before her. They worked tirelessly to break down barriers and create a path for future country stars. This guide highlights the often overlooked women in country music history who made a significant difference.

The First Female Country Singers

The Carter Family was one of the earliest groups to be recorded in country music. Led by Sara and Maybelle Carter they became known as "The First Family of Country Music." On Aug. 1, 1927, they recorded music under producer Ralph Peer for the Victor Talking Machine Company. These recordings created the new sound of the genre, then called hillbilly music.

Maybelle had an innovative guitar technique known as Carter scratch. Sara brought the lead vocals and played the autoharp. Together they set a new standard for future country artists. These recordings introduced rural folk songs, ballads, and lullabies from Appalachian porches to a nationwide audience. By the end of 1930, the Carter Family had sold over 300,000 records and recorded more than 250 songs for labels including RCA Victor and Decca.

Kitty Wells is another artist who significantly changed country music. She was the first female country singer to have a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart (then known as the Billboard Country & Western Records chart) with "It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels," released on Aug. 23, 1952. It topped the chart for six weeks, sold 800,000 copies in its first year, and became one of the first million-selling singles by a female solo artist.

The song also crossed over to the pop charts, reaching No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 1998, It was recognized with a GRAMMY Hall of Fame induction. In 2007, it was also preserved by the National Recording Registry. Wells was able to prove that there was a market for female artists in country music.

The Woman's Perspective Emerges

Wells helped open doors to a new wave of female country artists. These artists felt empowered to share their authentic stories about their real-life struggles and societal double standards for women. Country music fans, who were used to male-dominated narratives, finally heard honest portrayals of women's experiences.

This shift resonated with listeners across the United States. It also inspired artists such as Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, and Tammy Wynette. These women used their songs to explore resilience, love, hardship, and empowerment in their songs.

Jean Shepard was a pioneer who challenged the social norms around women in country music. She headlined honky-tonk venues at a time when it was still seen as inappropriate for women to do so. Shepard joined the Grand Ole Opry cast in 1955 and celebrated 60 consecutive years as a member. Her career included more than 10 Top 10 singles, including the 1964 hit "Second Fiddle (To An Old Guitar)," which reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and earned a GRAMMY nomination. Shepard's work brought a rebellious female voice to honky-tonk music.

Crossover Pioneers and Musical Innovators

Several other female country music pioneers helped shape the genre in the 1950s and 1960s, each bringing their own style. Wanda Jackson, known as the "Queen of Rockabilly," broke ground for female solo artists with her 1960 version of "Let's Have A Party," originally recorded by Elvis Presley in 1957.

Jackson faced early skepticism, with Capitol Records producer Ken Nelson reportedly telling her that girls don't sell records. However, her dynamic performances alongside Elvis Presley and crossover to rockabilly led to her legendary status and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

Bobbie Gentry's 1967 hit "Ode To Billie Joe" topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks. It knocked The Beatles' out of the No. 1 spot in its first week, and sold over 3 million copies by 1969. It won the country music artist three GRAMMY Awards and was preserved in the National Recording Registry in 2023. Gentry was one of the first female artists in the United States to write and produce her own music.

Linda Martell was the first Black woman to perform solo at the Grand Ole Opry (starting in 1969), but she faced significant racism and discrimination barriers that cut her career short. Martell's single "Color Him Father" reached No. 22 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. She was honored with the 2021 Equal Play Award at the Country Music Television Music Awards for her contributions to improving inclusivity in country music.

How Other Female Country Music Pioneers Paved the Way for Loretta Lynn

Lynn emerged after the aforementioned female pioneers, signing her first recording contract in 1960 before releasing her debut single, "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl," and making her first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry that same year. Wells, Shepard, and others helped to normalize women's solo careers in country music by achieving success as independent artists. Lynn was the first woman to win the Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year award in 1972. She also had 16 No. 1 singles and sold over 45 million records worldwide.

Female country singers are continuing to break through the industry. As of 2024, 8.39% of songs on country radio airplay are from female artists. However, the success of rising stars like Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Ella Langley are fighting against this. Their star power highlights a growing shift toward greater visibility and recognition for women in the genre. Wilson won the 2023 CMA Entertainer of the Year award, making her the first woman to receive this honor since Taylor Swift in 2011, showing that new voices can contribute to equality.

Honoring the Forgotten Female Country Singers Who Changed Country Music Forever