This Day in Country History: September 28

The music world lost one of the greats on Sept. 28 with the death of Kris Kristofferson. This day also saw Garth Brooks' album Ropin' the Wind debut on the Billboard 200 chart, and a benefit concert was held to fund medical research.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On Sept. 28, Garth Brooks and Tony Joe White achieved breakthrough milestones:

1991: Garth Brooks' album Ropin' the Wind reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was the first country music album to achieve this, and it helped further launch Brooks' career to stardom.

2018: The late Tony Joe White made his Grand Ole Opry debut. White was a prolific songwriter known for songs such as "Rainy Night in Georgia" and "Poke Salad Annie." He died a month later.

Cultural Milestones

Some cultural milestones associated with Sept. 28 include:

2011: Bill Monroe is often known as the Father of Bluegrass, with songs such as "Blue Moon of Kentucky." On Sept. 28, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Ricky Scaggs, The Nashville Bluegrass Band, and The Del McCoury Band celebrated Monroe's 100th birthday at Vanderbilt University's Blair School of Music in Nashville.

2014: Dierks Bentley hosted his annual Miles and Music for Kids celebrity motorcycle ride and all-star concert in Nashville. Bentley led the motorcycle ride with over 1,500 riders and raised about $335,479 for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Many notable performances took place on Sept. 28, such as:

2016: Singer Craig Campbell performed at the Hotel ZaZa in Houston, Texas, as part of the Best Cellars Celebrity Wine Dinner. This gala helped raise money for the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

2024: Maren Morris was a surprise guest at the rock band Mt. Joy's sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The band and the country singer performed Mt. Joy's song "Highway Queen" together.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On Sept. 28, the announcement of a private health battle and the death of a legend impacted the music industry:

2021: On The Today Show, Alan Jackson opened up about his struggle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Having this disease affects the muscles, causing Jackson to sometimes stumble while performing on stage.

2024: The legendary Kris Kristofferson died at his home in Hawaii at the age of 88. Kristofferson had a successful solo career and was also a member of the supergroup The Highwaymen. Kristofferson was a Country Music Hall of Famer and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1977 and the National Academy of Popular Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1985.