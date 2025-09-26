Oak Ridge Boys’ Richard Sterban Reveals Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis, Plans to Return to Touring

Backstage Country
Richard Sterban of The Oak Ridge Boys performs at the Ryman Auditorium on December 12, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Richard Sterban, the iconic bass singer for The Oak Ridge Boys, has announced he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year. Sterban shared the news publicly, noting that he is receiving care from some of the top cancer specialists in the country while leaning on his faith and the support of fans as he focuses on recovery.

“In March of this year, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” shared Sterban. “But I am under the care of the best cancer doctors in the country and, with the help of the Good Lord above, I believe I will be able to get through this.”

Sterban, who has been a member of the group since 1972, continued. “I want to thank everyone, especially the fans, for your concern, and I would appreciate your continued prayers. Most days I'm feeling very good, and I hope to be back out on the road in several months.”

Known for his deep vocals featured in the group's signature hit “Elvira,” Sterban has been a cornerstone of The Oak Ridge Boys' success. The group, which has been together for more than five decades, is celebrated for multiple No. 1 country hits, including “Bobbie Sue,” “American Made,” and “Leaving Louisiana in Broad Daylight.” They have earned five GRAMMY Awards and inductions into both the Country Music and Gospel Music Halls of Fame.

At present, the Oak Ridge Boys are wrapping up their American Made: Farewell Tour. While Sterban works on his health, Aaron McCune and Tim Duncan have been filling in on some dates, allowing the group to confirm the continuation of their performances through 2026, including their annual Christmas shows. The last time Sterban performed with the group was on stage at an Academy of Country Music Awards presentation in May of 2025.

As the group has experienced major upheaval, including the loss of longtime member Joe Bonsall in 2024, the band remains loyal to its fan base and to its legacy of music.

Sterban, who previously sang with Elvis Presley as part of J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet, has a large family, including his wife, Donna, two daughters, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He has received an outpouring of support from fans worldwide and expressed hope that he will return to touring later this year.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
