Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Expecting Third Baby This Winter

Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, are preparing for the arrival of their third child this winter. The couple announced their exciting news through an adorable video with their young boys, Tex and Beau, as they put together ultrasound photos to show that their family is enlarging. Their first son, Tex, was born in June of 2022, and then Beau arrived in August of 2023. Luke is known for missing Beau's birth due to an Australian tour commitment before he returned home, which highlights the struggle of having a successful music career while being a dad.

The announcement of the pregnancy coincided with Luke's unreleased song “Days Like These,” which was the song playing while they announced the big news. The simple and earnest message spoke to country music fans and encapsulated the values of being real and content that families could enjoy. The announcement occurred during a performance in London, which gave the already special moment an additional sense of personal and meaningful touch.

“That's something I wanted to do for my sons,” he explained. “I wanted them to be able to reference later on in their life that even at the height of my success, they were still my number one priority. If anyone's dad had the opportunity to do something like that, I think that they would take it. At least I would hope so. I did it for them.”

Luke has consistently shared heartfelt glimpses into his life as a father, frequently posting about family moments on social media. His 2024 album, Fathers & Sons, was directly inspired by his experiences as a parent. In recent years, Luke has scaled back his touring schedule to focus on family, reaffirming that his job is not more important than his children. The Combs family also recently moved into a larger home to accommodate their growing brood.