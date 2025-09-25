The Inspiration Behind Dolly Parton’s ‘World On Fire’

While most of us know Dolly Parton songs such as "9 to 5," "Coat of Many Colors," and "I Will Always Love You," Parton took a turn with her music with her 2023 song "World on Fire." This powerful song is from her first rock and roll album, Rockstar, which received a Gold certification from the RIAA on March 12, 2024.

Parton is one of the most successful country music artists of all time, having sold over 177 million records and won 11 GRAMMY Awards, with 55 nominations to her name. Known as The Queen of Country Music, Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, after deciding to create her first rock album. During her decades-long career, Parton has generally stayed neutral about her views and philosophies toward politics. Still, she felt compelled to write a song venting her frustrations about greedy politicians, which resulted in "World on Fire."

Breaking Her Golden Rule: Why Parton Finally Spoke Out

Parton considers herself an entertainer and has stayed out of using the stage and her writings to voice her political opinions, as she expresses in "World on Fire:"

"Now I ain't one for speaking out much

But that don't mean I don't stay in touch"

She tries to stay neutral, as she knows she has fans on both sides of the political coin. Parton also understands the backlash that can come from making political statements, as the world saw with the turmoil created when the Dixie Chicks made a political statement that nearly cost them their career as a band.

Parton decided to write "World on Fire" because she felt it was time for people to understand that change is needed before "we burn it all down."

The Personal Frustration Behind "World on Fire"

You can feel Parton's frustration at the state of the world in the lyrics to "World on Fire:"

"Liar, liar the world's on fire

Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down

Fire, fire burning higher

Still got time to turn it all around

Don't get me started on politics

Now how are we to live in a world like this

Greedy politicians, present and past

They wouldn't know the truth if it bit em in the a**

Now tell me what is truth

Have we all lost sight

Of common decency

Of the wrong and right"

As Parton says, healing can come in the form of love, kindness, and friendship as a way to end hatred, political pain, and violence. In an interview with Billboard, Parton answers the question of whether the song is aimed at any particular politician, and she stated, "All of 'em. Any of 'em. I don't think any of 'em are trying hard enough.

"I just really think often that they worry more about their party than they do about the people," she said. "If we just do what we felt was the right thing, rather than 'Who's gonna lose?' or Who's gonna win this?' or 'Who's gonna look better if they do this?' rather than what comes from the heart."

Parton's Connection to Mother Nature

Parton was born and raised near the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. She was one of 12 children and grew up in a rural environment. Many of Parton's songs resonate with her connection to her rural roots, including "My Tennessee Mountain Home," which was named one of Tennessee's state songs in 2022:

"In my Tennessee mountain home

Life is as peaceful as a baby's sigh

In my Tennessee mountain home

Crickets are singing in the fields nearby"

While Parton has not said whether her new song "World on Fire" refers to climate change, the song seems to refer to an overall burning down of the environment, politics, and kindness. In an interview with National Geographic Travel, Parton says in her down-home style that mistreating Earth is like "being ugly to your mama."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Catalyst

In 2022, Parton was invited to become a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. At first, she declined the offer, as she felt she didn't deserve to be in that category. However, after deciding to make a rock album, Rockstar, she reversed her decision and joined this hallowed institution. After her induction by the pop star P!NK on Nov. 5, 2022, Parton joyfully said, "I'm a rock star now!"

The Power of Performance: ACM Awards Debut

During the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, Parton debuted "World on Fire" live. What made this version so spectacular is that she choreographed the entire performance, which helps emphasize the importance of the lyrics. Her stage dress was made to look like a world map on fire, and her backup dancers gave an energetic performance. Parton cohosted this show with Garth Brooks and also gave heartfelt tributes to the late Naomi Judd and Loretta Lynn.

The Universal Message in Personal Pain

Parton expresses her personal pain through the universal message of love, faith, and spirituality. Home and family values have always been dear to her, obvious in songs such as "Heaven's Just a Prayer Away" and "God's Coloring Book," which highlight Parton's enduring faith that has helped her through many hard times in life. Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, died on March 3, 2025. Parton said that "he is in God's hands now," and that "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years."

How "World on Fire" Reflects Parton's Lifelong Philosophy