Sabrina Carpenter Set to Make Her Grand Ole Opry Debut at 100th Anniversary Show

Sabrina Carpenter will be making her Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 7, during its 100th-anniversary celebration, sharing the stage with country musicians Laci Kaye Booth and Kameron Marlowe. The Opry is…

Jennifer Eggleston
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter will be making her Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 7, during its 100th-anniversary celebration, sharing the stage with country musicians Laci Kaye Booth and Kameron Marlowe. The Opry is a historic venue, and being able to perform there is a significant achievement for Carpenter, as it has hosted many greats, including Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, and Johnny Cash.

There has been speculation about Carpenter possibly broadening her style, thanks to her appearance at the Opry's 100th Birthday Show. Carpenter is known best for her pop hits, but in the past few years, she has made a couple of small ventures in country music by performing with country singers and doing light country styles. Some fans feel this may be an indication that she is working on a country record.

Her upcoming performance has prompted mixed reactions from fans online. One user commented, "Ok, I love her so much, but why is she at the Opry?" Another said, "I mean, I'm not hating here...I just don't get what a non-country artist is going to play at the Opry." 

Some fans were a little more supportive of Sabrina's debut, saying that "she definitely has country influence in her music." Honestly, I can understand both sides. While Carpenter definitely adds a country flair to her sound from time to time, she's known for dominating pop. It'll be interesting to see how she pulls this one off, but I have no doubt she will."

This fusion of genres is apparent in Carpenter's most recent output. Her last album, Man's Best Friend, includes some country elements and a collaboration with Dolly Parton. She is slated to perform as a headlining act at Coachella in the spring, which is also a demonstration of her general versatility.

Following her Opry debut, Carpenter will expand her presence in mainstream entertainment by hosting her first episode of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 18. The blurring of the appearances of high-profile, provide a clue to her growing influence and suggest crossover potential into country music even as she remains solidly in pop.

Kameron MarloweSabrina Carpenter
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
