The Stories Behind Dierks Bentley’s Biggest Hits: From ‘What Was I Thinkin’ to ‘Somewhere on a Beach’

When it comes to Dierks Bentley’s biggest hits, the Arizona native has a knack for turning everyday life into country gold. With multiple chart-toppers under his belt, Bentley has built a career on making personal stories into hits, turning him into one of country music’s artists who is known for his authenticity and ability to connect with listeners.

His songs don’t just top charts; they connect because they’re lived-in, relatable, and sometimes too real. In this article, we’re diving deep into the untold stories and inspiration behind his most memorable tracks, from “What Was I Thinkin’” to “Somewhere on a Beach.”

Dierks Bentley's Biggest Hits: “What Was I Thinkin’” (2003)

Bentley’s lead single from his debut self-titled album launched his career and won him the ACM Award for Top New Artist of the Year in 2003. Co-written with Brett Deavers and Deric Ruttan in 2003, “What Was I Thinkin’” talks about the singer’s mischievous adventures involving a woman.

The first verse already paints a picture of how much trouble the singer is already in: “Becky was a beauty from South Alabama / Her daddy had a heart like a nine pound hammer / Think he even did a little time in the slammer/ What was I thinkin'?”

Dierks Bentley - What Was I Thinkin'

What’s interesting about the song is that it's partly autobiographical, based on Bentley's personal experiences when he was working at The Nashville Network and dating a younger girl. He was inspired by the intimidating experience of meeting her father. These personal touches gave the song authenticity that made it relatable to listeners.

The first line of the chorus, “Well, I was thinkin' 'bout a littlе white tank top,” led to a trend where female fans who attended his concerts wore white tank tops.

A Patriotic Anthem: “Home” and Its Powerful Message

Bentley is not just writing about his romantic adventures; he’s also shown his patriotism in his songs, including “Home.” Co-written with Dan Wilson and Brett Beavers, the song was inspired by his experiences traveling and meeting people across the country.

The singer-songwriter hoped that the track would bring people together, especially those having a difficult time. A tragic Tucson, Arizona shooting happened days before the song was written and impacted Bentley as a songwriter.

He performed the song for former President Obama in November 2011 as part of the Country Music: In Performance at the White House series. His performance of “Home” earned him a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Solo Performance, and the Arizona Centennial Commission selected the track as the official song for the state’s 100-year celebration.

Summer Anthem: “Somewhere on a Beach”

“Somewhere on a Beach” proved Bentley is versatile. After a patriotic song, he now had a major summer hit. It was the fastest-rising single of his career, and one of the fastest charting songs overall. It became his 14th No. 1 song and secured the No. 1 position on Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase radio chart for 2 weeks, and achieved 3x platinum certification by the RIAA.

His hardcore fans initially hated the song when he first released it. This did not deter Bentley since he doesn’t want to carry the torch for anybody. His wife also noticed fan reactions to the song for which Bentley appreciates, even if the consensus was divisive.

Bentley’s Authentic Storytelling

Bentley’s approach to songwriting about being honest, relatable, and personal has made him one of country music’s most respected songwriters. He also believes in the importance of storytelling and his commitment to authenticity in songwriting, saying that “country fans can see through” manufactured lyrics.