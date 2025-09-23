Lainey Wilson Pushes Back Texas Show to November After Losing Her Voice

Lainey Wilson has postponed her scheduled concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas, due to health issues affecting her voice. The show, originally planned for Sept. 20, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1. All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the new performance, according to Wilson and venue officials.

Wilson shared the news with fans through an emotional Instagram video, explaining that she is under the weather and her voice has worsened unexpectedly.

"Hey y'all, I'm so sorry to do this, but I'm gonna need to reschedule tonight's show in Houston to Saturday, Nov. 1," an emotional Wilson said in her teary-eyed video message. "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date."

"I was hoping that I would have a voice by showtime, but the truth is, it's only gotten worse, and I want to give y'all the best show that I possibly can," she added. "My vocal coach advised me to reschedule tonight's show."

"Please know that I am deeply sorry for any inconvenience that this has caused to you or your family," Wilson stated. "I will be back to make it up to y'all on Nov. 1." Wilson's tour is expected to resume on Sept. 25, with a performance in Toronto. Following her recovery, she has shows scheduled in Michigan and other cities.

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion website has updated its event information to reflect the new date and continues to provide details on upcoming concerts and events. Fans who have tickets for the original show are encouraged to keep them for entry to the November performance.