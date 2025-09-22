Las Vegas Set to Host Incredible Country Concert Lineup During 2025 National Finals Rodeo

AEG Presents Las Vegas announced today an incredible schedule of country music concerts for Dec. 4–13, 2025, in partnership with the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). The concerts will take place at Las Vegas' top venues, including Wynn Las Vegas, Virgin Hotels, Resorts World Theatre, and MGM Grand Garden Arena, which will make Las Vegas the place to celebrate country music and rodeo.

Brad Paisley will bring his acclaimed One Man Six Strings show to Wynn Las Vegas on Dec. 4-5, followed by Gary Allan on Dec. 6-7. Resorts World Theatre will host Riley Green on Dec. 12-13 as he wraps up his international tour, while MGM Grand Garden Arena will feature Zach Top on Dec. 12 as part of his Cold Beer and Country Music Tour. The lineup also includes performances by Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Dolly Parton, Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Sam Barber, Dillon Carmichael, Lindsey Stirling, and other major artists, with concerts scheduled daily throughout the 11-day run.

Complementing the music is Cowboy Christmas, the official NFR gift show, taking place in the South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Spanning over 500,000 square feet, Cowboy Christmas features western wear, jewelry, art, and crafts from top brands, along with official NFR merchandise booths. This expansive marketplace adds a vibrant shopping experience to the festivities, making NFR week a comprehensive event blending live music, shopping, and rodeo excitement.

“The National Finals Rodeo provides us an incredible opportunity to showcase some of the biggest and brightest talents in country music,” said Chris Hammond, Vice President – Talent, AEG Presents Las Vegas. “Our lineup this year is unparalleled across all of our venues, and we can't wait to experience it with country music fans and the Las Vegas community.”