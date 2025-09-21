This Day in Country History: September 21
On Sept. 21, 2006, two-time GRAMMY Award winner Garth Brooks’ greatest-hits compilation album was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. Faith Hill was born on this day…
On Sept. 21, 2006, two-time GRAMMY Award winner Garth Brooks' greatest-hits compilation album was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. Faith Hill was born on this day in 1967, and in 2001, stars and celebrities came together for a benefit concert to honor those who suffered during the 9/11 attacks.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Big milestones for Sept. 21 included:
- 2016: Garth Brooks' compilation album The Ultimate Hits received a Diamond certification from the RIAA. This album first received a Gold certification in 2008, and on June 17, 2016, the RIAA gave it a 9x Platinum certification.
- 2016: The Americana Music Honors and Awards Show was held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where Jason Isbell won Album of the Year for Something More Than Free. Group/Duo of the Year went to Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell, Artist of the Year went to Chris Stapleton, and New/Emerging Artist of the Year went to Margo Price.
Cultural Milestones
Sept. 21 was seen some great contributions to the country music industry:
- 1967: Megastar Faith Hill was born on this day in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Hill sang in church as a young girl and was noticed for her unique vocal talent, which led her to Nashville and her extraordinary career. She is married to Tim McGraw, has won five GRAMMY Awards, and is one of the most successful female country artists.
- 2001: 10 days after the 9/11 attacks in New York City, stars came together for the benefit concert America: A Tribute To Heroes. Faith Hill, Willie Nelson, the Dixie Chicks, and Sheryl Crow were among the artists raising money to help 9/11 victims and their families.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Country music festivals on Sept. 21 included:
- 2024: Ashley Monroe, Crystal Rose, and Hunter Flynn were among the numerous artists performing at the Americanafest, held in Nashville, Tennessee. This was the final day of this five-day mega music festival.
- 2024: Fans were thrilled to see Zach Bryan, Teddy Swims, and Cody Jinks at the Bourbon & Beyond music festival in Louisville, Kentucky. Niko Moon, Whiskey Myers, and Samantha Smith also performed at this eclectic festival.
Industry Changes and Challenges
A major band shakeup and a death were significant events on Sept. 21:
- 2011: Tim McGraw announced he was changing his band, the Dancehall Doctors. At the time, fans were unsure whether the band members quit or were fired. Despite the changes made, Tim McGraw still used the Dancehall Doctors as his backup band.
- 2022: The legendary rhythm guitarist Ray Edenton died at the age of 95. Edenton was a major session/studio musician who worked with greats such as Patsy Cline, Roger Miller, Kenny Rogers, and Loretta Lynn and had over 10,000 recording sessions.
Sept. 21 has seen changes to the country music industry, fun festivals, and big winners at the annual Americana Music Honors and Awards Show.