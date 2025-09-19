Thomas Rhett on Baby No.5 Gender: ‘We Are Going to Wait’

Thomas Rhett may be a country superstar, but at home, he’s also like other dads: assigned to diaper duty and bedtime stories. With four girls already running the show, you’d think he and wife Lauren would be bracing themselves for more Disney princess play-themed nights if Baby No. 5 turns out to be another queen-in-training. But nope, this time around, the couple is keeping it old-school.

Forget gender reveal parties, Rhett says they’re waiting until delivery day to find out if they’ll be adding another member to the girl squad or if they’re finally getting a little boy to balance the game.

Thomas Rhett: “We Are Going to Wait”

In a recent interview, Rhett revealed their plan: “Due date is in March, and we are going to wait until the day of, man, to figure out what the gender is.” Rhett, who is already a father to three biological daughters and one they adopted from Uganda, shared that this is the first time they will not know the gender of the recent addition to their growing brood until the day of delivery. (Kudos to their patience and discipline in not peeking at the ultrasound report!)

The “Die a Happy Man” singer said of her wife’s pregnancy, “It's terrifying for me, but there's not many surprises left in this world, and I feel that's one that you kinda get to be surprised with, if you choose to."

He added, “We're genuinely excited.”

Pregnancy Announcement

Rhett and Lauren announced that they were expecting via Instagram. In what you will expect from a country music star, Rhett was seen holding his guitar and playing and singing his song, “Life Changes.” You might think it’s just a cute video of him and his wife, chilling and just singing along in their backyard, until you listen to the changed lyrics: “Now Lauren's showin' and got one on the way / Yeah, that's five under ten, hey, what can I say?”

Lauren can be seen rubbing her barely showing belly and getting the ultrasound from her pocket to show to the camera. Rhett captioned the post with, “Here we go again! We’ve got some really excited big sisters in our house. God is so good.”

Congratulatory messages flooded the post with one social media user commenting, “THE ONLY CELEB NEWS IM INTERESTED IN TODAY. congrats y’all!”