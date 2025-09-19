Brad Paisley Drops New Hallmark Christmas Song, Takes Role in New Grand Ole Opry Movie

Brad Paisley is teaming up with the Hallmark Channel for its 16th annual Countdown to Christmas, which runs from Oct. 17 to Dec. 22. The partnership includes a new original song and an appearance in the upcoming holiday movie A Grand Ole Opry Christmas, premiering Nov. 29 during Thanksgiving weekend. The film will be available for streaming on Hallmark+ the day after its TV debut.

Paisley's involvement in the campaign features his new song, “Counting Down the Days,” which he co-wrote and performs on the Grand Ole Opry stage. He also contributed two additional songs to the film. Promotional content, including the song and a full schedule of programming, is available online, with links to watch the promo, view the movie lineup, and stream the new track. Details about the entire Countdown to Christmas event can be found on Hallmark's Instagram page.

“The Hallmark Channel to me is a major part of finding the joy and the spirit of the holidays,” said Paisley of partnering with them for the 2025 holiday season.

“We turn it on and leave it on in our house like Christmas tree lights or decorations, it's a major part of the atmosphere for us. I loved the challenge of creating that same magic with this music by letting it take you to the same place that these movies and this world Hallmark has built. Can't wait for you to hear what all we've done. Also, knowing the Opry is the setting for one of these movies is very inspiring.”