Riley Green Announces 2026 ‘Cowboy As It Gets’ Arena Tour with New Album on the Way

Country artist Riley Green has announced his Cowboy As It Gets Tour for 2026, which will run from April through August and feature stops across the U.S., including Southaven, Nashville, Charlotte, and Grand Forks. The tour kicks off at the Landers Center, where fans will get the first look at Green's brand-new concert set. Tickets are available for presale now, with general sales opening tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time.

Special guests will join Green on select dates, including Justin Moore, Adam Hood, Drake White, Hannah McFarland, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Zach John King. The performances will showcase hits from his recent album Don't Mind If I Do, along with new material. The setlist is expected to highlight the title track, “Cowboy As It Gets.”

Green plans to head into the studio this fall to record new music, with plans to release some songs ahead of the tour and a full album timed to its start. “We're going to go into the studio this fall and probably release new music between now and then and then try to have the whole album out around the time the tour starts,” he tells Billboard.

“It's really awesome,” he says. “I think [moving to arenas] probably means more to me than a lot of steps in my career just because arenas are the perfect-size venue. I've been fortunate to be able to go on tour with a lot of great artists. I did stadiums with Luke Combs, and that was a really great opportunity. But there's something about a stadium — it's so big and there's so many people that seem like they're miles away from you. I love that an arena can kind of somewhat still feel like an intimate setting. There's no bad ticket in an arena, so that's a lot of fun for me.”