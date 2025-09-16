Win Tickets to Neon Rodeo

Ready to turn your Friday night into something unforgettable? Coyote Country is giving you the chance to score a pair of tickets to Neon Rodeo at the all-new Bel-Aire Backyard at Durango Casino & Resort on Friday, September 26, 2025!

It’s the kind of night that promises to shake up your usual routine: an open-air show under the stars with country anthems and high-energy dance beats coming together in one of Las Vegas’ most exciting new venues. Neon Rodeo: Dance Beats, Country Heat isn’t your typical concert—it’s a first-of-its-kind party that blends the heart of country with the electricity of EDM. Think Cody Johnson meets a Vegas poolside DJ set.

Here’s what you’ll win:

Two tickets to Neon Rodeo at Bel-Aire Backyard

to Neon Rodeo at Bel-Aire Backyard Friday, September 26, 2025

An unforgettable night of country hits and high-energy remixes

Access to one of the hottest events of the fall in Las Vegas

Whether you're a lifelong country fan or just looking for something new to shake up your weekend, Neon Rodeo brings it all together—with the soundtrack of your favorite artists like Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and George Strait remixed in a way you’ve never heard before.

Want in? Here’s how you win:

Just listen to Shawn Stevens every weekday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Coyote Country!