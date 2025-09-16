Rising Country Star Heads for the Big Screen in Netflix Thriller

Country music rising star Carter Faith is gearing up for a milestone year, marked by a significant transition into acting and the release of her most personal album yet. Faith will make her acting debut in the Netflix thriller Heartland, which begins filming at the end of September. The film, produced by Chernin Entertainment and Sandbox Studios, follows Jessica Chastain's character, Misty Jones, as she navigates Nashville's darker underbelly while searching for her missing niece, played by Faith. The project also features John Hawkes and is directed by Shana Feste.

Heartland deals with themes of family secrecy and exposes the hidden side of the country music scene. Faith has expressed excitement about her role, noting that her theatrical background will help her excel as she follows in the footsteps of other country artists who have crossed into acting. Chastain will also be celebrating a Hollywood Walk of Fame star and the premiere of her series The Savant on Sept. 26.

On the music front, Faith's highly anticipated album Cherry Valley will be released on Oct. 3. The project includes recent singles such as "If I Had Never Lost My Mind," "Grudge," "Sex, Drugs and Country Music," "Arrows," and "Bar Star," the latter accompanied by a music video featuring Billy Bob Thornton. Faith has expressed that "Arrows" was created from a spontaneous yet serious crush, which all fit the themes of love and vulnerability present on the album.

Throughout 2025, Faith has been steadily expanding her audience by touring reverently in both the U.S. and Australia. She has opened for major acts including Little Big Town, Carly Pearce, and Ella Langley, and will continue performing into the winter alongside Marcus King and Kelsea Ballerini. Ward Guenther has praised her as "the future of the next 10 years of Nashville."

"I think that Carter Faith is going to have a massive (year)… She's so creative, and she's just right. She's just one song away. I feel like she's exactly where I was. I felt like I was one song away, and I really was just one song away. I think Carter is somebody who's going to be around for a long time," shared Ella Langley.