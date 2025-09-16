Lainey Wilson and Her Cross-Genre Collaborations

Lainey Wilson may be known for country music, but she’s proven that her vocal prowess isn’t confined to just one genre. Whether it’s lending her vocals to a pop anthem ala Hannah Montana or trading riffs with rock royalties, she’s proven time and time again that she’s a musical shapeshifter, making her one of the most sought-after collaborators in the music industry.

The Pop-Country Fusion by Lainey Wilson

Wilson’s latest collaboration with British singer-songwriter Myles Smith for a special remix of his hit song “Nice To Meet You” represents the Louisiana native’s ability to bring country elements to a pop hit. Smith said of the collaboration, “I’m so excited to share this remix of ‘Nice To Meet You’ with the incredible Lainey Wilson. I have been a fan of hers for a long time! She has such a distinctive voice and an unreal ability to tell a story through it.”

He added, “Having her jump on this and put her own melodic spins on the song just took it to a whole new level and gave it a new life! The song is all about those unexpected connections that can change everything, and hearing Lainey’s voice on it makes it feel even more special. I am so grateful she was up for doing this, and I cannot wait for everyone to hear it.”

Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You (Lyric Video) ft. Lainey Wilson

Smith, who won the BRITs Rising Star award and the BBC’s Introducing Artist of the Year award, released the original version of the track on November 8, 2024, as the fourth single from his second EP, A Minute. The first version was already a hit. It was a Top 10 UK single and a No. 1 UK airplay hit. The collaboration with Wilson fits into last year’s music trend, with a significant increase in popularity of cross-genre collaborations, with 2024 considered the most sonically diverse year in music history.

Historic Rock Collaboration: Breaking New Ground with The Black Crowes

Wilson also collaborated with rock band The Black Crowes on “Wilted Rose” from their Happiness Bastards album. The collaboration made history as it’s the first time the band ever collaborated with another artist on an album.

The country-rock collab happened through Darius Rucker and a meeting at the CMT Awards. Chris Robinson said, “We’d never been to a country music awards, we never really crossed with the country world, we just did our own thing – but the outpouring of love for the song and for the band, it was a really amazing thing. And Lainey was there, and we met her, and she was a sweetheart, and her voice is so authentic and amazing, and we were like, ‘This would be really cool for this song; it seems like her voice would really fit.’ The vibe of the whole thing.”

Wilson, who is a fan of the band, jumped at the chance to collaborate with them. They performed “Wilted Rose” at the Grand Ole Opry on April 2, 2023 (its live debut) and “She Talks to Angels.”

Chart-Topping Cross-Genre Success Stories

Wilson’s cross-genre collaborations haven’t just turned heads; they dominated the charts. Her duet with Jelly Roll, “Save Me,” not only resonated with fans but also earned a GRAMMY nomination.

With HARDY, she delivered the haunting “Wait in the Truck,” which earned a 3x Platinum certification from the RIAA. It also snagged Collaborative Music Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Her duet with Cole Swindell, “Never Say Never,” hit No. 1 on Country Airplay and held that spot for two straight weeks in 2022. These chart-topping tracks expanded Wilson’s fanbase well beyond traditional country audiences, making her one of the genre’s most versatile artists.

Lainey Wilson and Her Cross-Genre Legacy: Redefining Modern Country Music

Wilson’s cross-genre collaborations are helping to redefine what country music can be. Her success in breaking genre boundaries is opening doors for other artists. Her GRAMMY win for Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country just proves her genre-blending approach is already being recognized.