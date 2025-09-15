The Most Timeless Holiday Treat in Nevada is Special

While gifts often take the main stage on Christmas morning, there's a lot to be said about a great holiday treat. Santa loves his cookies and milk, of course. Sweets treats and the holidays go together perfectly.

The holidays are such a fun time to gather with family and friends, and even though it may seem a bit early to think about the holidays that fall in November and December, it's really never too early to plan. The more planning and preparation that goes into the holidays, the more time there is to relax and have some fun when those holidays eventually get here. Plus, time tends to fly, so before too long, it will be time to call Santa and request those special items for this season. So, what's the most timeless holiday treat in the state?

The Most Popular Holiday Treat In the State (And U.S.)

Cookies have been a part of the holiday tradition for centuries. According to Grebe's Bakery, the closest thing we have to a modern-day cookie first popped up in the late 14th century. "Those who would like to take credit for the invention of the Christmas cookie will have to arm wrestle the Germans for it," Grebe's adds, noting that "they believe that Weihnachtsplätzchen, a term that refers specifically to cookies and broadly to holiday treats, encompasses the origin of Christmas baking."

So, which states love which desserts around the holidays? The crew at Coffeeness has released a survey of eight popular Christmas desserts and explains which are the most popular in various states.

The most popular dessert in the nation around the holidays, according to the survey, is pumpkin pie, which is shown above. That's not a surprise and obviously a very popular treat on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Pumpkin pie is even better with some whipped cream on top.