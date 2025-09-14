This Day in Country History: September 14

Sept. 14 has hosted all sorts of interesting moments in country music. Artists received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, musicians won awards, concert-goers witnessed odd events, and singers performed at sold-out shows. Continue reading to learn about the details of these events and others from this day in country history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several artists had big nights on Sept. 14, including:

2017: The singer of "Body Like a Back Road," Sam Hunt, performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the first time. Hunt entertained a sold-out crowd for 80 minutes as part of his 15 in a 30 Tour, and he had Ryan Folese, Chris Janson, and Maren Morris as guest performers.

Carrie Underwood's sixth studio album, Cry Pretty, was released. This was Underwood's first album release since signing with Capitol Records, and the title track from the album was one of the most played radio songs, according to the record label.

Cultural Milestones

Certain artists have a huge impact on society and the music industry, including:

1979: The legendary Kenny Rogers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At the time, Rogers was building his career and achieved financial and commercial success with his hit song, "The Gambler," which sold over two million copies and launched a movie that was loosely based on the song.

In a virtual awards ceremony, Luke Combs received Songwriter/Artist of the Year from the Nashville Songwriters Association International. Song of the Year went to "Bluebird," which was written by Luke Dick, Natalie Hembry, and Miranda Lambert, and Ethan Hulse was awarded Songwriter of the Year.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These country music festivals from Sept. 14 were enjoyed by fans:

2024: It was a big day at the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in Bristol, Virginia. Fans got to see 49 Winchester, Adam Bolt, and Chancellor Lawson as headliners. Additionally, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Brittney Spencer, and The Honey Badgers performed exciting shows.

Treaty Oak Revival, Midland, and Koe Wetzel headlined the Born & Raised Music Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma. Fans also got to see J.R. Carroll, Kolby Cooper, and Pony Bradshaw at this fun music festival.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Many challenges occurred on Sept. 14, including:

2019: In a cloud of mystery, David Allan Coe's scheduled performance at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot, Kentucky, was abruptly canceled. As Coe's band was set to perform, law enforcement escorted them off the stage. In addition, the band Confederate Railroad canceled the same show, leaving fans disappointed.

Reba McEntire was rescued by firefighters after a stairway collapsed in a historical building in Atoka, Oklahoma. McEntire and others were rescued through a second-story window and had to climb down a fire ladder to safety.