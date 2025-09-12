Morgan Wallen Flips Off Charley Crockett T-Shirt During Toronto Show

Country music is at the center of a heated feud involving Charley Crockett, Gavin Adcock, and Morgan Wallen. The dispute began when Crockett criticized the rise of "bro country," defended Beyoncé's presence in the genre, and questioned Wallen's authenticity as a country artist. Adcock, who has been opening for Wallen on the I'm the Problem tour, has been vocal in the debate while achieving commercial success with his album Own Worst Enemy.

"Hey, country folks. @beyonce ain't the source of your discontent. It was 25 years of bro country. #1 country artist on earth listen's to nothing but rap," Crockett wrote on Instagram. "Openly says he doesn't really know any country music. Gotta respect his honesty. The machine points to a black woman who's making a statement about marginalized people being removed from the conversation altogether, and somehow, we all act like the entire pop industry didn't just ambush roots music. These 'country boys' been singing over trap beats for years."

Crockett followed up by declaring that a single mother raised him and would never apologize for his musical roots, emphasizing his connection to Black music and his pride in his authentic country and Americana heritage. His album Lonesome Drifter, released in August, is up for Album of the Year at the Americana Music Honors & Awards, where he is also nominated for Artist of the Year.

On Sept. 4, at a Toronto concert, Wallen made his first public response to the controversy. During the show, Adcock held up a T-shirt featuring Crockett's image and tour references. Wallen flipped off the shirt and walked away, a gesture widely shared on TikTok and music news outlets. This non-verbal gesture indicated Wallen's intolerance of Crockett's comments and escalated the fight to a nationally viral stadium moment.