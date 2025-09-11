Runaway June To Release Second Album, ‘New Kind of Emotion’ on Sept. 19

Runaway June is set to make their highly anticipated return with the release of their second album, New Kind of Emotion, on Sept. 19. This marks more than six years since their debut project and showcases the trio's artistic growth during three years of exploration and evolution.

The 13-track album blends traditional country instruments with modern sounds, reflecting the band's journey through different life stages and musical influences. Eleven of the tracks were co-written by members Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall, and Stevie Woodward, including the title track and the current radio single, New Kind of Emotion, which has already become a Top 5 Most Added Song at U.S. Country Radio.

The album features a diverse mix of songs, including upbeat, Latin-infused tracks like "Drink Champagne" and several ballads that focus heavily on emotion, such as "Sad Girl" and "Stars on the Ceiling." It contains themes of celebrating good times, girl power, friendship, independence, and romantic love.

The band collaborated with five producers to create the project's diverse soundscapes, including Kristian Bush of Sugarland, adding to its dynamic range and energy. Their Latin heritage inspired some of the rhythmic elements woven throughout the record, bringing a unique flair to their signature sound.

The result is an uplifting and empowering album, of which Runaway June founding member Jennifer Wayne says, ‘Even the sad songs are fun!'”

“I want people to know that this album is authentically Runaway June,” says Natalie. “It's us searching for who we are, and you'll hear some different influences because it spans a three-year period for us. We were trying different things, and we were in different stages of life, so the album really puts a stamp on that moment in time for us.”