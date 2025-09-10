Dierks Bentley Hologram to Pop Up at Louisville Airport for Whiskey Promotion

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport has opened a brand-new offering for travelers: a life-size hologram of country music superstar Dierks Bentley. Starting this week, airport patrons will be welcomed by a hologram of the artist, which showcases Bentley's ROW 94 Whiskey and the story behind it. The program aims to boost the traveler experience and embrace Kentucky's signature spirit.

Bentley's ROW 94 Whiskey will be featured in the airport, with the hologram serving as an interactive guide using advanced holographic technology. This effort follows a growing trend of artists like ABBA and KISS using holograms for both entertainment and promotional purposes.

On Sept. 12, beginning at 10 a.m., Bentley will virtually appear live from Nashville to interact with travelers and answer questions from the media. The event will include a signed guitar giveaway at 10:30 a.m., with winners required to be present. The experience blends country music, bourbon culture, and cutting-edge technology for fans and travelers.

The hologram display will continue through October, though it is unclear whether Bentley will make additional live virtual appearances after the launch. The promotion connects Bentley's music and whiskey brand with bourbon enthusiasts, providing a unique opportunity to engage with both.