Prime Sports Unveils New Thursday Night Football Theme Song by Shaboozey

Prime Sports has announced a major partnership with five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Shaboozey to launch a new Thursday Night Football (TNF) theme song and show open. The track, titled “Let 'Em Know,” will debut during the TNF season opener on Sept. 11, when the Green Bay Packers face the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. The new song will replace the previous theme music at the start of each TNF broadcast throughout the season.

The collaboration is designed to enhance the NFL fan experience by positioning TNF as more than just a game, but a weekly celebration that unites fans and league talent. As part of the launch, Prime Sports will roll out a national marketing campaign built around a vibrant, backyard-party theme, which mirrors the energy of the new show open. Shaboozey will perform “Let 'Em Know” live during a TNF celebration styled as a backyard gathering, adding to the festive atmosphere and setting the tone for Thursday nights.

“Our collaboration with Shaboozey has produced an incredible campaign that showcases TNF as the ultimate fan experience,” says Stacey Rosenson, Head of U.S. Sports Marketing, Prime Video. “Shaboozey is the perfect artist to kick off TNF each week and reflects our commitment to capturing the energy of starting the weekend on Thursday nights.”

The new campaign continues Prime Video's strategy of blending sports and music, following in the footsteps of past collaborations like Robert Randolph's “Take the Party.” Viewers will be able to watch TNF across multiple platforms, including Prime Video, NFL+, Twitch, and select local stations, with Spanish-language viewing options available.

While “Let 'Em Know” will take center stage in the show open, the iconic TNF theme composed by Pinar Toprak in 2022 will remain part of the broadcasts. The 2025 TNF schedule runs from Sept. 11 through Dec. 25, featuring special games on Black Friday and during the playoffs.