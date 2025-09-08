Dolly Parton and Her Most Empowering Lyrics That Inspire Women Worldwide

When Dolly Parton sings, women listen and then go out and change the world (preferably looking all dolled up). The country music star isn’t just the queen of big hair and an even bigger voice; she’s a pioneer in empowering women with her lyrics long before the phrase “girl power” was coined.

From calling out workplace inequality to reminding us of our worth, resilience, and independence, Parton’s songs are basically pep talks that rhyme and with a banjo. And yes, we’ll encourage you to have her songs on repeat and refer to her as your life coach.

Dolly Parton and Her Most Empowering Songs

“9 to 5”

Dolly Parton - 9 To 5

From then till now, working women still face workplace discrimination and inequality. This also happens across various industries, even with celebrities and music artists. Parton’s “9 to 5” became a cultural touchstone for discussions surrounding workplace dynamics, particularly for women.

The chorus goes, “Workin' nine to five, what a way to make a livin' / Barely gettin' by, it's all takin' and no givin' / They just use your mind and they never give you credit / It's enough to drive you crazy if you let it / Nine to five, for service and devotion / You would think that I would deserve a fair promotion / Want to move ahead but the boss won't seem to let me / I swear sometimes that man is out to get me,” and you’d think it was written today, given how relevant the lyrics still are.

From themes of equal pay and recognition for women's contributions, challenging male-dominated corporate hierarchies, the frustration of being overlooked despite hard work, and dreams of advancement and fair treatment, Parton’s 1980 anthem still rings true in the present day.

The track was critically and commercially successful and enjoyed a renewed relevance during the #MeToo movement. Senator Elizabeth Warren even used “9 to 5” during her presidential campaign announcement.

“Dumb Blonde”

Dumb Blonde | Dolly Parton

Her debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly, featured “Dumb Blonde,” a song that challenged stereotypes about women, especially blondes. The first verse already delivered a zinger: “Just because I'm blonde / Don't think I'm dumb / 'Cause this dumb blonde ain't nobody's fool.”

The singer-songwriter with her empowering lyrics has been cited as a role model for women in the entertainment industry. Her story demonstrates that you can be successful without undermining men. Her unfiltered truths often cover themes such as embracing one's authentic self, finding strength in vulnerability, overcoming self-doubt and criticism, and celebrating individuality and uniqueness.

Her humor, vulnerability, and authenticity make her messages more relatable and impactful for listeners.

“Coat of Many Colors”

Coat of Many Colors | Dolly Parton

Parton’s early songs dealt with themes of sadness and hardship, often reflecting the struggles of women. However, her songs began to evolve from depicting victimhood to empowering messages, reflecting the changes in women’s roles in society over the decades.

Her song “Coat of Many Colors” addresses childhood poverty and the importance of acceptance and love. Her lyrics, “Back to the seasons of my youth / I recall a box of rags that someone gave us / And how my mama put the rags to use / There were rags of many colors / Every piece was small / And I didn't have a coat / And it was way down in the fall / Mama sewed the rags together / Sewin' every piece with love / She made my coat of many colors / That I was so proud of,” talk about bouncing back from disappointment, finding opportunity in setbacks, maintaining optimism during tough times, and learning and growing from painful experiences.

Parton’s Empowering Message

Parton’s empowering lyrics continue to inspire women across generations and cultures. The “Jolene” singer ranks in the top 10 globally for positive brand perception. She also influenced contemporary artists like Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, and Kacey Musgraves, who have cited her as an influence in navigating between genres.