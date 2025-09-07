This Day in Country History: September 7

Over the years, Sept. 7 has seen Hunter Hayes and Scott McCreery receive public recognition, artists unite at benefit concerts, and surprise guests perform to thrilled fans. The country music scene also welcomed a new baby and heard reports of a big-name star's arrest on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The following country music artists were honored on Sept. 7:

2012: The Guinness World Records named American Idol winner Scott McCreery the youngest male to enter the U.S. album charts at No. 1. McCreery was 18 years old when his debut album, Clear as Day, topped the Billboard 200 chart on Oct. 22, 2011.

The Guinness World Records named American Idol winner Scott McCreery the youngest male to enter the U.S. album charts at No. 1. McCreery was 18 years old when his debut album, Clear as Day, topped the Billboard 200 chart on Oct. 22, 2011. 2012: Hunter Hayes became the youngest person to be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. Hayes was presented with the plaque at the Ochsner Pediatrics benefit concert at the Mahalia Jackson Theatre in New Orleans.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several memorable events occurred on Sept. 7, including:

2007: Kenny Chesney performed at HiFi Buys Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of his Flip Flop Summer Tour. Fans enjoyed hit songs such as "Beer in Mexico" and "Old Blue Chair." Surprise guests at the concert included Dave Matthews Band and rocker Joe Walsh.

Kenny Chesney performed at HiFi Buys Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of his Flip Flop Summer Tour. Fans enjoyed hit songs such as "Beer in Mexico" and "Old Blue Chair." Surprise guests at the concert included Dave Matthews Band and rocker Joe Walsh. 2021: Billy Ray Cyrus hosted a benefit concert at City Winery in Nashville to raise funds for those affected by the floods in Waverly, Tennessee. Other performers included Dennis Quaid, Meghan Linsey, and James Otto.

Billy Ray Cyrus hosted a benefit concert at City Winery in Nashville to raise funds for those affected by the floods in Waverly, Tennessee. Other performers included Dennis Quaid, Meghan Linsey, and James Otto. 2016: Thomas Rhett and Brad Paisley made surprise appearances at a concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, joining pop stars Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato onstage. Rhett sang with Jonas, and Paisley and Lovato performed their collaborative song "Without a Fight" and her hit "Stone Cold," with Jonas accompanying on the piano.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A birth and run-in with the law made headlines in the country music industry on Sept. 7:

2020: Lady A's guitarist Dave Haywood and wife Kelli Cashiola Haywood welcomed a baby boy, whom they named Cash Van Haywood. Cash arrived early, and the group had to cancel a show so Dad could be present at the birth.

Lady A's guitarist Dave Haywood and wife Kelli Cashiola Haywood welcomed a baby boy, whom they named Cash Van Haywood. Cash arrived early, and the group had to cancel a show so Dad could be present at the birth. 2023: The "Something In The Orange" singer Zach Bryan was arrested for an alleged altercation with law enforcement. Police in Oklahoma pulled over an SUV driven by Bryan's security team, with Bryan following, and Luke confronted the police officer, resulting in his arrest.