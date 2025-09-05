Sturgill Simpson Sets Up New Social Media Account, Drops Hints About Music Coming Before Red Rocks Show

Sturgill Simpson appears to be hinting at a new creative development, as his other persona, Johnny Blue Skies, and his teasing social media posts are already sparking excitement among his fans. Johnny Blue Skies released the first album titled Passage Du Desir in the summer of 2024 along with an expansive year-long tour, and now, Simpson seems to be sparking conjecture regarding his next venture.

A mysterious new Instagram account, under the name Johnny Blue Skies, features an image of two skeletons on horseback, one representing a devil and the other an angel, with the words "Hold Yer Horses," leading fans to wonder if a new song, album, or tour announcement is imminent.

Simpson addressed fans directly during a recent performance at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena. "We are, after tonight, three shows away from the end of a year-long tour," Simpson told the crowd. "It's been the best time I've ever had on stage, the best music, the best band I've ever got to play with. But after that, it's safe to say we've done two complete laps around the United States and all over Europe, it's probably time to get in the studio and make some new music… and then turn around and do it all over again."

Simpson has previously explained his decision to adopt the Johnny Blue Skies persona as a way to separate his artistic vision from the commodified version of himself as a celebrity. "Sturgill served his purpose," Simpson says, "but he's dead, he's gone, and I'm definitely not that guy anymore." He describes Johnny Blue Skies as a mythological hero ushering in a new era of love and light, leaving much open to fan interpretation.

The timing of this cryptic social media post comes just weeks before Simpson's highly anticipated performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sept. 17. With Simpson and his team now formally recording in the studio, fans are nervously awaiting any developments that could be related to new music or a tour announcement.