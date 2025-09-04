Shaboozey’s ‘Good News’ Hits No. 1 on Country Airplay Chart, Marking His Second Chart-Topper

Shaboozey has achieved his second No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with his single “Good News.” The song rose to the top of the chart after a 4% increase in audience impressions, reaching 31.1 million for the week of Aug. 22 to 28. “Good News” was co-written by Shaboozey, Sean Cook, Michael Pollack, Sam Roman, Nevin Sastry, and Jake Torrey. It appears on Shaboozey's album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, which peaked at No. 2 on Top Country Albums and No. 5 on the Billboard 200 in June 2024.

This marks the Northern Virginia native's second Country Airplay chart-topper, following his breakthrough hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” That track spent seven weeks at No. 1 starting in August 2024, making it the longest-leading hit on the chart since Carrie Underwood's “Jesus, Take the Wheel” in 2006. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” also spent 45 weeks atop the Hot Country Songs chart and tied the record for the longest run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 by a song by a single artist, holding the top spot for 19 weeks.

Shaboozey has also placed two other songs on Country Airplay in 2025: “Highway,” which reached No. 49 in January, and “Amen” featuring Jelly Roll, which peaked at No. 54 in July.