Las Vegas Venues Launch NFL Viewing Deals for 2025 Season

There won't be a lack of options for football fans traveling to Las Vegas in 2025. From fancy lounges, sports bars, and poolside viewing options to all the fun things to do in the city, there truly is something for everyone. This guide highlights the best locations throughout the city.

The Front Yard at Ellis Island remains a favorite game-day destination with its unbeatable deals and vibrant atmosphere. Guests can indulge in a full buffet experience for $45 and $35 unlimited beer whilst taking in a game on over 20 TVs including an enormous, 18 foot screen of great helix screen, that comes alive.

Resorts World Las Vegas offers a variety of viewing experiences to suit different preferences. DawgHouse Saloon & Sportsbook offers an engaging energy, RedTail provides a social space with active games, Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge provides an upscale feel, and Eight Lounge serves those fans who want an upscale experience.

South Point adds to the excitement with its football season kickoff events every Monday night. For only $10 admission, you will receive a complimentary drink and special promotions, including the Cash is King Giveaway, and weekly parlay contests, so South Point is a must-visit for Monday night football.

Bottled Blonde continues to be a dedicated football viewing hub throughout the season, broadcasting both college and NFL games with full audio during major matchups to keep fans fully immersed in the experience.

Terrible's provides daily football viewing opportunities with its Game Day Giveaway. Anyone spending $20 or more can interact through the Terrible's+ Rewards app to add an extra level of excitement to their game-day visits.