Las Vegas Pinball Hall of Fame Keeps Rolling With 50-Year-Old Quarter Games

The Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas continues to bring in guests with its retro appeal and low prices, which still have games at 25 cents, the same price as in 1973. The non-profit pinball museum is located near Mandalay Bay. It is dedicated to celebrating and preserving pinball machines, serving as an affordable, interactive space for tourists and locals.

Tim Arnold, who describes himself as the "Director of Stuff and Things" at the Pinball Hall of Fame, told News 3 Las Vegas, "What else can you do on the Strip that's the same price it was in 1973? A quarter is still a quarter at the Pinball Hall of Fame."

Operating without debt, the museum has been stable, while other attractions have faced rising costs and changing tourism patterns. Arnold attributes their success to a straightforward business model. "We have not had a downturn in our business because we haven't raised our prices. Our parking lot is full every day because we don't gouge our customers," he said.

Visitors consistently praise the affordability and value the museum offers compared to other Strip attractions. Jeffrey Espy, a visitor, said, "It's been a reasonable amount of money, and I have a really good time. You know, I'm gonna save my pocket from some of the prices they have on the Strip."

Local residents also recognize the Pinball Hall of Fame as a rare, budget-friendly option on Las Vegas Boulevard. Dr. Pamela Donnelly said, "You come down here, that's a free parking lot. It's hot, but it's free, and you can have a great time. I feel like locals, we need to do what we can to support the businesses on the Strip, but they've got to play ball with us as well."