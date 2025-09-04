Las Vegas Launches $16.4M Westside Job Training Hub

The Historic Westside Education and Training Center, situated at 802 S. Valley View Blvd. Las Vegas opened its doors officially on Aug. 27. The $16.4 million facility is a partnership between the city and the College of Southern Nevada and was created to revitalize the historically underserved Westside community by giving its residents new access to education and employment opportunities.

The center has 15,000 square feet that includes flexible classrooms, labs, office space, and support facilities. Its programs provide real-world skills training in the areas of manufacturing, healthcare, technology, and construction. These programs focus on skills training rather than degrees, with the main focus being on providing credentials that employers recognize as sufficient to enter into a growing industry that has immediate hiring needs.

Funding for the project included just under $7 million from a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen helped secure the federal funding and referred to the project as an indication of economic renewal and hope for the community. The project started in 2016 as part of a larger coordinated neighborhood revitalization effort to combat the generational disinvestment in the Westside.

Haas Automation has contributed equipment and resources to the center while preparing to open a major manufacturing plant in Henderson in early 2027. The partnership aims to create a pipeline of skilled workers, with plans to hire hundreds of employees to support the company's growth and Nevada's economic diversification.

The training center will open to students on Oct. 1. State-supported financial aid programs will be available to help local residents access training. The facility represents a long-term investment in workforce development and community rebuilding.