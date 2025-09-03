Women-Led Food Festival Returns to Las Vegas

The fourth annual Picnic in the Alley is set to take place in Las Vegas on Sept. 6, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The women-curated culinary event will be held at Greengale Farms, celebrating food, creativity, and community.

As with many larger Las Vegas events, the event organizers encourage attendees to verify everything ahead of time, as plans are subject to change or cancellation.

This year's event continues to support women in hospitality. All proceeds will go to support the Women's Hospitality Initiative, a nonprofit supporting women who work throughout the hospitality industry. We support mentorship, leadership training, and ultimately job opportunities for our constituents.

Tickets are available online and start at $150. The event is limited to guests aged 21 and older. Your ticket includes an immersive experience featuring food demonstrations, interactive activations, and live performances.

This experience will consist of a vibrant and high-energy space that allows guests to sample different dishes from local and provincial talent as a programming mode designed to highlight food from women-led sources and inspire participants.