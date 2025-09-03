Riley Green and Carly Pearce Light Up Nashville With Surprise Duet

Riley Green and Carly Pearce came together for a duet of “Don't Mind If I Do” at a free concert in Downtown Nashville, creating a large crowd and lots of online buzz. The performance stood out as one of the night's highlights, during a show that also featured country group Rascal Flatts, making the evening a memorable occasion for fans.

Green had previously performed the song with Ella Langley, who originally recorded the track. Fans expressed their approval of Langley's set, but they also applauded Pearce for her call to step in on the duet. It was her ability to fill in, her vocal presence, that really made the impression on the audience. Fans appreciated Pearce's collaboration with Green.

This wasn't Pearce's first time sharing the stage with Green for the song. Earlier in April, she had quickly relearned the lyrics backstage before their performance, turning what could have been a slip into a standout moment. Her professionalism and adaptability once again shone through in Nashville, reinforcing her reputation as a skilled live performer.

It was evident that there was chemistry between Green and Pearce. The crowd loved their harmonies and on-stage showmanship. The performance brought many thoughts for fans about what the two would do next, since Green and Pearce are perceived to be an excellent vocal pairing in country music.

Responses were quickly posted around the internet, with fans praising the duet while many also congratulated Pearce for stepping up to the plate. One TikTok user declared the performance “magic actually.” Another added, “well done… she owned it.”