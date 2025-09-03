Luke Combs’ Deep Cuts: Hidden Gems Beyond the Radio Hits

When it comes to country radio, Luke Combs is everywhere. You can’t flip through stations without hearing “Hurricane” or getting all giddy with “Beautiful Crazy.” But limiting him to just his chart-toppers is like saying Dolly Parton is only known for “Jolene.” The truth is, the real magic lies in Luke Combs’ deep cuts, the songs tucked away on albums or tracks that, when you hear will make you say, “Wait, is that Luke Combs?”

This post will dig into those hidden treasures and show why Combs is more than just his hits.

Why Luke Combs’ Deep Cuts Matter

Deep album cuts are important in understanding an artist’s full range and creativity. It also matters to some fans who like to listen to obscure tracks or songs that didn’t go mainstream. Combs’ non-single tracks often showcase more experimental sounds, personal storytelling, and artistic risks that don't always translate to radio play but demonstrate his songwriting talent.

Fan communities often discuss and rank these deeper cuts. This just goes to show how there are dedicated listeners and loyal fans who listen beyond the chart-toppers. There are several factors that determine ranking, including social media polls and streaming data. Streaming platforms have changed how we listen to music, giving artists a fair chance of having their entire discographies heard.

Unreleased Gems: Songs That Should Have Made the Albums

There have been unreleased Combs songs that have been shared on social media and gained an instant cult following among fans. He’s been sharing unreleased songs with fans via social media for quite some time now. Combs also did crowdsourcing in 2024 using his secret Instagram account @lcombs77 to share 14 unreleased demos for fan feedback. The not-so secret account now has 45.7k followers.

Combs has a catalog of 40 to 50 unreleased songs and has recorded over 30 songs for his upcoming album, but prefers a more curated selection rather than a “supersized” album.

Album Cuts That Deserve Radio Play

Here are some of Combs’ album cuts that deserve radio play:

“Refrigerator Door”

Luke Combs - Refrigerator Door (Fan Lyric Video)

Fans describe it as the MOST underrated song in his discography. The track is described as sentimental, especially the clever line “just one small part of a work of art, signed Kenmore in ‘98.”

“The Great Divide”

Luke Combs, Billy Strings - The Great Divide (Lyric Video)

A bluegrass collaboration with Billy Strings, this track shows his willingness to explore different sounds.

“Honky Tonk Highway”

Luke Combs - Honky Tonk Highway (Audio)

Described as having “unmistakable hints of Brooks & Dunn's Boot Scootin' Boogie” with a classic country shuffle.

“Tattoo On A Sunburn”

Luke Combs - Tattoo on a Sunburn (Official Lyric Video)

“Tattoo on a Sunburn” tells the story of a summer fling and a spontaneous tattoo that was later “covered up with some new ink now.”

Why These Hidden Gems Matter for Combs’ Legacy

Combs’ deep cuts are essential for understanding his artistry and legacy. These songs also reveal his evolution as a songwriter beyond writing hits, his respect for traditional country music while still willing to push creative boundaries, work across different subgenres of country music, and his ability to connect with fans.