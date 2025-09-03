Global Gaming Expo Hits 25-Year Milestone with First-Ever Dealer Championship

In 2025, the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) is also marking its 25th anniversary and continuing a legacy of where the gaming industry has lived for a quarter of a century of innovation, leadership, and timeliness, while looking to 2025. The expo will take place from Oct. 6 to 9 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, and will continuously broaden its scope of the expo as a venue for industry leadership, development, and discussion towards the future.

A key highlight for this year is the debut of the G2E Dealer Championship, which will make its first U.S. appearance. The competition will showcase top blackjack and roulette dealers from across the country, offering cash prizes and recognizing the artistry and skill of casino professionals.

“We're thrilled to introduce the inaugural G2E Dealer Championship as one of the exciting new additions to this year's event,” said Korbi Carrison, RX's Event Vice President for G2E. “This competition celebrates the incredible skill, precision, and showmanship of casino dealers across the country, as well as highlights the vital role they play in the gaming experience. The dynamic and engaging experience will recognize top talent and is sure to bring even more energy to the show floor.”

“This is more than a competition — it's a recognition of the professionalism and talent that drive our industry forward,” said Debi Nutton, casino industry veteran and G2E Dealer Championship advisor. “Dealers are an integral part of the gaming experience, and the face of the industry for so many guests. I'm proud to help shine a spotlight on their craft at the industry's biggest stage.”

Nutton, who began her career in 1980 as a female dice dealer and rose to the rank of a respected casino executive, continues with her engagement toward the development of recognition and mentorship in the field. She highlights the industry's commitment to integrity, leadership, and stewardship of future generations.