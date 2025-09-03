Drai’s Nightclub Heads Back to Original Basement Spot After 10 Years on the Roof

Drai's Nightclub will return to its original basement location on the Las Vegas Strip this fall after more than a decade on the rooftop of The Cromwell. The move is set for Nov. 2, following the closure of the rooftop Beachclub and Nightclub on Oct. 31. A final rooftop celebration is planned for Halloween weekend, including a Sunday industry closing party to honor the venue's rooftop legacy.

This is a paramount transition, and it closes a gargantuan chapter in Las Vegas nightlife. Drai's, which opened on the rooftop of The Cromwell hotel, has had residencies hosting The Weeknd, Chris Brown, and Lil Wayne — all of which have placed Drai's atop Las Vegas' hottest destinations. Over the years since opening, there have been over 4 million guests who have crossed through the rooftop doors of Drai's, making it a staple for Vegas culture and entertainment.

"The past ten years on the rooftop have been nothing short of legendary. We are proud and humbled to have been the undisputed home of hip-hop and live entertainment in the world! We've welcomed over 4 million guests and hosted residencies with more than 40 iconic artists, some of whom have been with us from the very beginning," said Victor Drai.

With Victor Drai effectively retired, his son Dustin will lead the brand into its next chapter. Post-move, Drai's will operate five nights a week across multiple rooms, featuring diverse soundscapes aimed at broadening its appeal. The return to the basement emphasizes intimacy, connection, and a more personal nightclub experience in contrast to the mega-club trend.

"Drai's has always been about innovation and energy," said Dustin Drai. "We started small, scaled big, and now we're going back to what made the brand special in the first place — connection. The future of nightlife isn't about the biggest room or the biggest artist. It's about the people you're with, the room you're in, and the feeling you get when it all comes together."