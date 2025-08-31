This Day in Country History: August 31

Aug. 31 has been an eventful day in country music history. On this day, Luke Bryan proved he's a country music superstar and set a concert attendance record at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Zac Brown got married, and a major music festival was cancelled due to storm damage.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Aug. 31 is associated with several breakthrough hits and milestones, such as:

2014: Superstar Luke Bryan broke records after four sold-out nights at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, with his final night on August 31. With over 225,000 fans attending the shows at this historic ball field, Bryan set an all-time record for a country music concert at this venue.

Cultural Milestones

On Aug. 31, country music artists celebrated the Grand Ole Opry and said farewell to Aretha Franklin:

2015: Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, The Band Perry, Brad Paisley, and Brett Eldredge performed live at the Grand Ole Opry for the documentary, American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole Opry. This documentary was made to celebrate the Grand Ole Opry's 90th anniversary.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some unforgettable performances that took place on Aug. 31 include:

2014: Luke Bryan finished the last of four sold-out concerts at Soldier Field in Chicago. Around 225,000 fans attended this final show at the historic ball field, and Bryan set a record for stadium attendance at a country music concert.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Aug. 31 has had its share of industry changes and challenges, including:

2021: Organizers of the eclectic Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which is held in Manchester, Tennessee, announced that they were cancelling the event due to damage sustained from Hurricane Ida. The Grand Ole Opry ensemble, Jason Isbell, and Niko Moon were all scheduled to perform.

