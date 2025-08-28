Seven 90s Rock Bands Playing Free Labor Day Shows on Fremont Street

The Downtown Rocks concert series returns to Fremont Street's iconic Viva Vision canopy — an outdoor, neon-lit celebration of '90s rock with no tickets or cover charges. The two-day event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Aug. 31.

Saturday's lineup begins at 6 p.m. with Nine Days, followed by Vertical Horizon at 7 p.m., Dishwalla at 8 p.m., and Toad the Wet Sprocket at 9 p.m. These performances are free and open to the public, held on alternating stages at the Fremont Street Experience.

Sunday continues the '90s rock throwback with Sponge at 7 p.m., Ugly Kid Joe at 8 p.m., and Our Lady Peace at 9 p.m. — also free under the Viva Vision screen. All performances take place outdoors beneath the Fremont Street canopy.

Attendees can stay informed about any updates or potential cancellations via the free Vegas2Go app, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Beyond Downtown Rocks, Las Vegas offers a packed weekend of nightlife and entertainment. On Friday, Aug. 29, KAYZO headlines an electrifying EDM show titled UNLEASHED 25 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. The event features electronic bass performances by KAYZO along with Hivemind, Samplifire, Dennett, and Crayzo. Doors open at 7 p.m. for guests aged 18 and older.

Another vibrant option is Oddyssey Noir, a dark‑carnival warehouse rave located off the Strip at AREA15. The immersive event boasts two high-energy dance floors—one specializing in deep techno and the other in rotating genres—set amid labyrinthine decor, roaming performers, and dystopian art installations.

Meanwhile, Downtown Rocks continues to anchor the weekend with free, nostalgic live music under neon skies.