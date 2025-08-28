Jason Aldean and the GRAMMY Nominations That Defined His Career

Jason Aldean racked up more No. 1 hits than most of us have pairs of boots, but even chart-toppers don’t always guarantee a golden gramophone. While country music fans know him as the stadium-packing, guitar-playing hitmaker who’s got over 25 No. 1 singles, the Recording Academy tipped its cowboy hat to him in a different way: Grammy nominations.

These nods might not adorn his shelves like his CMA and ACM Awards, but they mark the moments when Aldean’s music became critically recognized.

The Road to Grammy Recognition: Jason Aldean and His Career Trajectory

First Grammy Breakthrough: “Don’t You Wanna Stay” and “Dirt Road Anthem”

Aldean first received his Grammy nominations in 2012, and he did not just receive one or two, he received three, including “Don’t You Wanna Stay” featuring Kelly Clarkson for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and “Dirt Road Anthem.” These songs are different from his previous work; the collaboration with a pop superstar and the genre-blending approach of “Dirt Road Anthem.”

These tracks demonstrated artistic growth and crossover appeal that caught the voters’ attention. To say that he’s excited was an understatement: “fingers, toes... everything crossed, going to the Grammys this year. For anyone in the music business, I don’t know if it gets any bigger than that. To not only be performing on the show, but to be up for three awards is a pretty good feeling. I think every artist hopes to have that ‘Grammy Award winner’ tag in front of their name. Obviously, that’s a huge honor. It’s going to be a fun night.”

Unfortunately, “Don’t You Wanna Stay” lost to The Civil Wars at the 54th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2012.

The Kelly Clarkson Collaboration: Cross-Genre Appeal

Jason Aldean - Don't You Wanna Stay (with Kelly Clarkson) (Lyric Video)

Genre-Bending Success: “Dirt Road Anthem” and Hip-Hop Influences

Jason Aldean - Dirt Road Anthem

“Dirt Road Anthem” is a pivotal moment not only in Aldean’s career, but also in country music as a whole. Originally written by Colt Ford and Brantley Gilbert, it represented a bold artistic choice that blended country and hip-hop elements. It did not sit well with traditionalists, and it generated controversy. However, it helped open doors for the acceptance of genre-blending in country music by the Academy.

“Dirt Road Anthem” became the tool for a cultural movement, encouraging traditionalists in country music to accept this genre-blending approach.

Recent Grammy Recognition: “If I Didn’t Love You” with Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - If I Didn't Love You (Official Music Video)

Aldean received another Grammy nomination. This time, it’s his duet with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You,” which was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 64th Grammy Awards. This duet represents another strategic collaboration with another country superstar.

Naturally, the duet was commercially and critically successful. It debuted at number 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, number 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart (it was also the highest debut for a duet between a solo male and female artist), and number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It eventually peaked at number 1 on the Country Airplay chart with Platinum RIAA certification.