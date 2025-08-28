Bazaar Meat to Open Massive 20,000-Square-Foot Spot at Venetian Resort

José Andrés's acclaimed steakhouse Bazaar Meat, which initially opened in 2014 at SLS (later Sahara) Las Vegas, is set to reopen on Sept. 4 at the Palazzo at the Venetian Resort. After a decade at the Sahara location, the restaurant closed on July 31, marking a significant milestone in its evolution with this relocation.

"Since Day 1, Bazaar Meat has been one of my favorite restaurants to send friends to—it's dinner and a show, an incredible celebration of the carnivorous," Andrés said in a statement. "It's larger than life, and the new opening at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort will be even larger; it's almost more Vegas than Vegas!"

This move is part of the Venetians' broader $1.5 billion reinvestment project, which has already introduced new culinary venues, including the Via Via Food Hall and Nomikai, with the Korean steakhouse Cote set to open later this year. The new Bazaar Meat space spans approximately 20,000 square feet, occupying the former Dal Toro Ristorante and designed to accommodate around 428 diners across dining rooms, lounges, private rooms, and a covered terrace.

Inspired by the Feria de Jerez festival, the design features bull motifs, an open kitchen with live-fire cooking, and Art Deco lighting. As for the menu, there will be signature classics like Spanish vaca vieja, Washugyu rib-eye, crispy caviar cones, and cotton-candy foie gras, as well as revealing some new items such as roasted leeks over charcoal, live scallop ceviche, and beef tenderloin Rossini with foie gras.

Dessert will highlight the Sphere Graffiti chocolate dome — a nod to the nearby Sphere venue — that guests can break open to reveal hidden treats. The beverage offerings will include a return of previous fan favorite cocktails like the Magic Mojito and Nitro Caiprinha, and a new customizable martini service that allows diners to create their own drinks tableside. Non-alcoholic options such as Cuadratura, a zero-proof Negroni, will also be available.