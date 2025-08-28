Ashley McBryde Drops New Music Video Exploring Religious Background

Ashley McBryde has released a powerful new music video for her song “Rattlesnake Preacher,” a cinematic exploration of her complex childhood in rural Arkansas and the emotional conflict that arose from her religious upbringing.

“Releasing the official video for ‘Rattlesnake' has a ton of truth-telling in it,” McBryde says. “There's so much wrapped up in those lyrics that you might miss if you didn't know the woman singing it.”

The video opens in a modern support group, then flashes back to her youth in a one-room church, where her father serves as both the town doctor and an occasional evangelist. It visually portrays the internal struggle she describes.

“The super complex feelings one has when they're proud of how they were raised, and so confused throughout their life about how what was preached and what was lived were so vastly different. To be raised to live in fear of the creator but also taught to seek your comfort from him…that's pretty confusing as a kid,” she continues.

McBryde collaborated on the video concept and treatment, marking a milestone in her artistic journey. “And now to hear and sing ‘yes, Jesus loves me,' as a question, and a statement riddled with doubt, and ultimately, a defiant declaration of truth. That's the power visual media adds to a song like this. To be a writer on this treatment is a new milestone for me. One I'm awfully proud of.”

The video also features a cameo from her labelmates The Band Loula and was shot in Nashville, blending deeply personal storytelling with striking visuals.