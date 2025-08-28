A’s Set to Play 6 ‘Home’ Games While Waiting For New Stadium

The Athletics will play six regular-season games in Las Vegas in June 2026 at Las Vegas Ballpark, marking their first Southern Nevada home games ahead of their new $2 billion stadium opening on the Strip. They will face the Milwaukee Brewers from June 8 to 10 and the Colorado Rockies from June 12 to 14. Tickets are not yet on sale.

The team is currently sharing Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento with the Sacramento River Cats while their new stadium is under construction. They will continue to do so through 2027, hosting notable teams like the Giants, Yankees, Dodgers, and Red Sox.

Construction of the new 33,000-seat stadium began in May 2025, with a ceremonial groundbreaking held on June 23. Steel placement is expected to start early next year. Mortenson-McCarthy, the joint venture behind Allegiant Stadium, is managing the project, with estimated costs of approximately $2 billion.

Recently, team officials and local authorities broke ground on the site where the Tropicana hotel previously stood, marking visible progress toward the new stadium. The Athletics intend to have the facility ready to go by the 2028 season, which would mark the transformation of Las Vegas from its Rat Pack roots to a destination for sports and entertainment.

As for ticketing for the June 2026 games, we'll start with Aviators season ticket holders and priority list holders for the 2028 season ahead of moving to the general public. Major League Baseball approved the decision to play games in Las Vegas for reasons of logistics and promotion. The city has previously hosted regular-season MLB games in 1996.

"He's been pushing for this for a while. There's a lot of machinations that you have to go through," Badain said. He said there were a couple of options offered in the schedule, but "the dates in June made the most sense."